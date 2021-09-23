LUCY, Charles Patterson "Pat", age 78, of Dolphin, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Cleveland Lucy and Murtis Sue Lucy; and five of his siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Mary Jackson Lucy; his children, Jennifer Lucy Moody and husband, Dwayne, Sharon Lucy Sheldon and husband, Steve, Mary Patterson Lucy and Charles P. Lucy; grandchildren, Morgan Best, Russell Moody, Jackson Moody and Whitney Davis and husband, Michael; great-grandson, Alden Davis; sisters, Christine Lucy Tanner and Nancy Lucy Williams. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; including a special niece, Teresa Williams Havey. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrenceville, Va. Interment will follow in Liberty Church Cemetery, Dolphin, Va. The family will receive friends for hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.