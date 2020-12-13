MARTIN, Charles Henry, Jr., 81, of North Chesterfield, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Martin Sr. and Martha Woodson Martin. He is survived by his devoted and loving family: wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Southall Martin; sister, Fay Martin di Zerega; son, Bert M. Martin; daughter-in-law, Charlotte A. Martin; grandchildren, Bayleigh G. Martin and Luke V. Martin. Charles graduated from Virginia Tech in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science, major, Geology. He began work for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in 1968. While working at DEQ, he obtained his master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia. His loyal and dedicated service to DEQ continued for 42 years until retirement on June 1, 2010. Charles was a sweet, kind and gentle man, who loved spending time with his family and enjoyed the simple things in life such as running, biking and feeding the birds. He is greatly missed by all who knew him. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on December 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Charles was passionate about preserving the Chesapeake Bay. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Tidewater Oyster Growers Association in Charles' name: gf.me/u/zcafac. Contact the family for his virtual service and Run/Walk.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.