Charles Henry Martin Jr.
1939 - 2020
MARTIN, Charles Henry, Jr., 81, of North Chesterfield, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Martin Sr. and Martha Woodson Martin. He is survived by his devoted and loving family: wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Southall Martin; sister, Fay Martin di Zerega; son, Bert M. Martin; daughter-in-law, Charlotte A. Martin; grandchildren, Bayleigh G. Martin and Luke V. Martin. Charles graduated from Virginia Tech in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science, major, Geology. He began work for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in 1968. While working at DEQ, he obtained his master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia. His loyal and dedicated service to DEQ continued for 42 years until retirement on June 1, 2010. Charles was a sweet, kind and gentle man, who loved spending time with his family and enjoyed the simple things in life such as running, biking and feeding the birds. He is greatly missed by all who knew him. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on December 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Charles was passionate about preserving the Chesapeake Bay. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Tidewater Oyster Growers Association in Charles' name: gf.me/u/zcafac. Contact the family for his virtual service and Run/Walk.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mary Jane, I just heard of Charlie´s death. I worked with him his whole career at DEQ and have many fond memories. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Fondly, Stuart Torbeck
Stuart Torbeck
April 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy is extended to you and the family. Thinking of you.
Leroy Fahrner
December 15, 2020
Mary Jane, I was so shocked to hear this news. We are thinking of you and sending you love. I am certain that you, Bert, and Fay will continue with the running.
Valerie Leese Taylor
December 14, 2020
Bert and Mandy, so sorry to hear this. It is evident that you will have many happy memories of shared experiences. My best to your Mom.
Jan and Wayne Minter
December 13, 2020
