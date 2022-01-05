MCCOY, Charles C. "Chuck", 96, of Richmond, Va., died on Monday, January 3, 2022. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jeanette McCoy; one daughter and son-in-law, one grandson, one sister and six loving stepchildren he took like his own. Charles went to Jahnke Road Baptist Church and was a WWII Navy Veteran. He worked as an Account Executive for Prentice Hall. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6 at Battery Park Cemetery in Isle of Wight, Va. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.