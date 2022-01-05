Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Charles C. "Chuck" McCoy
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
MCCOY, Charles C. "Chuck", 96, of Richmond, Va., died on Monday, January 3, 2022. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jeanette McCoy; one daughter and son-in-law, one grandson, one sister and six loving stepchildren he took like his own. Charles went to Jahnke Road Baptist Church and was a WWII Navy Veteran. He worked as an Account Executive for Prentice Hall. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6 at Battery Park Cemetery in Isle of Wight, Va. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Battery Park Cemetery
11067 Country Way, Smithfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 5, 2022
