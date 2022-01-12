MILLER, Charles F., III, age 56. Chuck passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his loving mother and caregiver, Joyce Miller; his father, Charles Miller; his brothers, Allen and Brian Miller; and nephews, Shawn and Brayden Miller; also his best friend, Sherwood Parrish.



Chuck's career included cooking at restaurants, home repair and auto maintenance, including family vehicles.



He was a cat-friendly person survived by his cat, Neita and a Washington football team fan.



He also enjoyed grocery shopping, often bringing home items the rest of us had never heard of.



His company and generosity will be missed.



Funeral arrangements are private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.