Charles "Charlie" Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
MILLER, Charles "Charlie", 89, of West Point, Va., passed away suddenly December 4, 2020. Charlie was a Korean War veteran and retired from Philip Morris after 28 years of service. After retirement you could find him in the West Point Food Lion Deli smiling as he worked. He also loved farming and fishing. He loved his land as much as his family. He especially loved teaching his grandchildren how to take care of the farm and how to collect firewood for the winter. Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, Willie, Annie, Alice, Richie and Ernie. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; his children, David Wayne Miller of Manteo, N.C., Edward Cyril Miller (Naomi)of West Point, Rebecca Lynne Carter (David) and Debra Sue Miller, both of West Point; a sister, Doris Evers of Richmond; six grandchildren, Travis Ryan Wyatt, Kristen Marie Wyatt, Makayla Nicole Miller, Charles Ethan Miller, Raymond Chandler Miller and Jacob Ryan Miller; and one great-granddaughter, Kayden Jean Wyatt. Memorials may be made to West Point Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box X, West Point, Va. 23181. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Charlie ‘s passing ! Our prayers are with you Linda and your family ! Patsy Cupp
Patsy Cupp
Friend
December 13, 2020
Edward, sorry for your loss.
Scott Roberts
December 9, 2020
