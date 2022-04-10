Menu
Charles "Doug" Neal
FUNERAL HOME
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA
NEAL, Charles "Doug", age 92, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away on April 6, 2022.

Doug was active in life insurance with Prudential locally, and in Richmond, Va. He began his career in 1960 as an agent. He then became an assistant manager and later became manager in Norfolk, Va. He then was promoted to the home office in Jacksonville, Fla. and was responsible for visiting the mid-south region and training and recruiting. Later he was promoted to manager in Richmond, Va.

Doug was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. During his career Doug served as President of the Norfolk Life Underwriters and President of the Norfolk General Agents and Managers Association.

Doug was a graduate of the Life Underwriters Training Council Fellowship. Doug became a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU). He became a Chartered Financial Consultant (CHFC) in order to serve his clients better.

Doug is survived by his wife, Adelaide Theresa Neal; five daughters, Kathryn E. Neal, Nancy J. Neal, Laurie N. Death, Susan Neal Matousek and Barbara N. Evans; sister, Florence N. Blalock of Durham, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brianna Willis, Lindsay Evans, Caroline Evans, Jon Evans and Joseph Neal Matousek; and two great-grandchildren, Devin Willis, Bethany Willis. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha N. Miles.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
