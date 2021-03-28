Menu
Charles George Nicholson
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
NICHOLSON, Charles George, "Teddy," 53, of South Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born on November 25, 1967, he was the son of the late Thomas Perry Nicholson and Harriette Wagner Green.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, and a Construction Manager for 21 years at VDOT, Richmond District Construction - Southern Region. He graduated from Bridgewater College, where he played football. Teddy enjoyed hunting and raising hunting dogs and was the VP of the Sugar Creek Hunt Club. He enjoyed coaching baseball, carpentry, mechanics and was a good tinkerer. He loved history, drag racing and boating with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mari Helen Nicholson; children, Thomas Wesley Nicholson and Caroline Marie Nicholson; siblings, Thomas Perry Nicholson Jr. (Lisa), Mary Nicholson, Barry Nicholson (Kim), Michael Nicholson, Ian Nicholson and Cathleen McIntyre (Owen); stepfather, Henry C. Green; mother-in-law, Joyce Miller Battle; and many loving nieces and nephews; and family who were instrumental in his life, Robin and Thomas Grady, Bridget and Brian Madden, Eileen Grady, Thomas and Tricia Grady, Sarah and Steve Singer, Cathleen Grady and James and Kate Grady.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. A Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. with Father Danny Cogut, Celebrant. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Leeds Community Cemetery, 4331 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, Virginia 22643. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, VA
Mar
30
Funeral Mass
3:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, VA
Mar
31
Interment
11:00a.m.
Leeds Community Cemetery
4331 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May Ted Rest In Peace. I said a rosary for Ted this morning and wish for peace to his family.
Fulton Breen
April 3, 2021
Ted and family have been coming to lake Gaston for years. We always enjoyed seeing him and were saddened to hear of his passing. I have said a rosary for Ted this morning....may he Rest In Peace and may his family be consoled by the many people who loved Ted. Fulton & Penny Breen
Fulton Breen
Friend
April 3, 2021
I've worked with Ted many years at VDOT. He was always had a smile on his face and was always one of my "go to" guys in Construction. I will truly miss talking and working with him. My heart goes out to his family during their time of loss. Prayers for comfort and healing.
Lisa Lynch
March 29, 2021
"Ted" as we knew him in the inspector world was a good egg. The place won't be the same without him.
RIP Ted.
mike elmore
Coworker
March 29, 2021
Teddy and I went to prom together in 1986. He was a true gentleman then and I have NO DOUBT he never changed. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. Rest well, my friend. :'( ❤
Jennifer Poston Mattus
Friend
March 26, 2021
