NICHOLSON, Charles George, "Teddy," 53, of South Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born on November 25, 1967, he was the son of the late Thomas Perry Nicholson and Harriette Wagner Green.
He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, and a Construction Manager for 21 years at VDOT, Richmond District Construction - Southern Region. He graduated from Bridgewater College, where he played football. Teddy enjoyed hunting and raising hunting dogs and was the VP of the Sugar Creek Hunt Club. He enjoyed coaching baseball, carpentry, mechanics and was a good tinkerer. He loved history, drag racing and boating with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mari Helen Nicholson; children, Thomas Wesley Nicholson and Caroline Marie Nicholson; siblings, Thomas Perry Nicholson Jr. (Lisa), Mary Nicholson, Barry Nicholson (Kim), Michael Nicholson, Ian Nicholson and Cathleen McIntyre (Owen); stepfather, Henry C. Green; mother-in-law, Joyce Miller Battle; and many loving nieces and nephews; and family who were instrumental in his life, Robin and Thomas Grady, Bridget and Brian Madden, Eileen Grady, Thomas and Tricia Grady, Sarah and Steve Singer, Cathleen Grady and James and Kate Grady.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. A Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. with Father Danny Cogut, Celebrant. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Leeds Community Cemetery, 4331 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, Virginia 22643. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.