ROBINSON, Charles O., 75, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on November 13, 2020. He is survived by a daughter, LaTanya Wood; two granddaughters, Mylah and Brooke; and son-in-law, Germall Wood; with a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.