PEACHEE, Charles Andrew, Jr., 94, died December 20, 2021 in Lexington, Ky. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara L. Peachee and Carol L. Peachee; a daughter-in-law, Monica Arduz; and a brother, Ralph E. Peachee. Mr. Peachee was a loving son of Bessie Sullivan Peachee and Charles Andrew Peachee Sr. He follows his wife of 57 years, Nancy Jane Wagner; and his sister, Marie Peachee Wicker in death.
Charles served in the Army Infantry during WWII. Charles and Nancy were partners in private practice with Personal and Family Psychological Services. Charles was a founding member of the Va. Psychological Association, an early member of the American Psychological Association, the Southeastern Psychological Association, a charter member of the Va. Clinical Psychologists and Richmond Association of Clinical Psychologists, and the Mid-Atlantic Group Psychotherapy Society. He was appointed by the governor of Virginia to the Virginia Board of Psychologists and served from 1998 to 2002.
Charles was an avid tennis player, a college baseball player and a lover of gardening. His favorite hobby was collecting antiques, especially silver salt spoons. He asked to be remembered as an honest, straight forward, plain and successful man, who valued hard work. He saw himself as always trying to be a caring, loving, loyal and patriotic person who attempted to attend to others, to treat them with patience and accurate care. His strongest sense of meaning came from his identity as a Clinical Psychologist to which he identified with until the end. milwardfuneral.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.