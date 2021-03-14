PRICE, Dr. Charles Kemper, November 1, 1938, to March 11, 2021.



Born in Berryville to Dick and Lucy Price, Charles Price, from his youth, understood the value of education in improving his own life and the lives of others. He was awarded a scholarship to the University of Richmond, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He earned his master's from the College of William and Mary and his doctorate from the University of Virginia.



He began his career with the Portsmouth City Public schools, first as a teacher, then as an assistant principal and finally as a principal. Upon finishing his doctorate, he was appointed the first superintendent of the Rehabilitative School Authority, Virginia's former agency for correctional education.



Dr. Price's finest contributions, however, awaited him in retirement. Despite political obstruction, resistance and indifference, Dr. Price's vision of environmental protection and green-space conservation not merely endured: it prevailed. Primarily due to his political savvy, absolute determination and pragmatic idealism, the James River Park System now enjoys the protection of a conservation easement, as does Bandy Field Nature Park and the Cannon Creek Greenway. Charles Price, in 23 years of leadership of The Friends of Bandy Field, spear-headed the movement to create, maintain and protect the only park in Richmond's West End. To commemorate his efforts, a bench with a plaque bearing his name has been placed on Bandy Field. In further recognition of his endeavors, characterized by Jane Hotchkiss as "brilliant and innovative solutions for the long-term protection and improvement of Richmond's parks that will be lauded for generations to come," Dr. Price was named as a 2012 Richmond History Maker by the Valentine and Capital Region Collaborative.



In addition to conservation work in Richmond, Charles Price was a dedicated member of the Sierra Club. He served as Chair of Falls of the James Group, as well as Chair of the Sierra Club's Virginia Chapter. For his outstanding service in these capacities, he received the National Sierra Club's Special Achievement Award in 2011.



Dr. Price's final public-service project, the restoration of the Cannon Creek Greenway and the establishment of a link to the Capital Region Bike Trail, combined his two chief passions: conservation and education. To accomplish his goal, Charles Price initiated the Cannon Creek Work/Study Program with the Richmond City Justice Center and the Workforce Development Program, with Richmond's Parks and Recreation Department. The two programs teach not only groundskeeping, a marketable skill, but work values and habits that can transform participants' lives. For his dedication and work, the city designated a portion of the bike trail as the Charles K. Price Trail.



Dr. Charles Kemper Price is survived by his wife, Dr. Phyllis Price; his cousin, Becky Raiger and her husband, Jim; and many nieces and nephews. He will be buried in his home town, and a party in his honor will be held in Richmond in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to environmental organizations.



