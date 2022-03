REED, Charles Gordon, "Gordon," 70, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Green Reed and Annie Mae of Ebony, Va. He is survived by his son, Jason D. Reed (Jessica); and three granddaughters of Powhatan, Va. A private interment will be held in Crestview Memorial Park, Lacrosse, Va. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com