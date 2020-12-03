I am so heartbroken to hear this news but grateful that I got the opportunity to work with him at Luck Stone. He was a southern gentleman. I remember I got to sit down and have coffee with him when I was first hired. He was so sincere and such a class act. He truly cared about people. I know that he will be missed but glad he has been reunited with True. Sending prayers of comfort to the entire family for their loss.

Sharon Disse December 3, 2020