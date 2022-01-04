SHELTON, Charles Edward, Sr., 83, of Mineral, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Edward Shelton Jr.; his parents, Charles and Agnes Shelton; and his sister and brother. He retired from Richfood after 32 years of service, after which, he worked with Shelton 's Lawn Service. He leaves his devoted wife of 56 years, Nancy Delores Shelton; daughter-in-law, Myra Shelton; two grandsons, Derick Sr. (Latecia) and Charles E. III; and three great-grandchildren. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Interment Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2022.