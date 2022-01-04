Menu
Charles Edward Shelton Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
SHELTON, Charles Edward, Sr., 83, of Mineral, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Edward Shelton Jr.; his parents, Charles and Agnes Shelton; and his sister and brother. He retired from Richfood after 32 years of service, after which, he worked with Shelton 's Lawn Service. He leaves his devoted wife of 56 years, Nancy Delores Shelton; daughter-in-law, Myra Shelton; two grandsons, Derick Sr. (Latecia) and Charles E. III; and three great-grandchildren. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Interment Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brian Orrock
Other
January 12, 2022
Spotsylvania County Utilities
January 12, 2022
My Condolences.
Catherine D. Baker
Friend
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about Edward . You are in my thoughts and prayers
Diane Eppard
January 4, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time .
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
January 4, 2022
