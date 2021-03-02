SNEAD, Charles O. Jr., passed away peacefully at home Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Pott" Snead and Edith Lambert Snead; brother, Robert E. Snead; and three nephews, Mark Bridgeman, Robert E. Snead Jr. and Allen Snead. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dolly" Snead; and their children, Gwen Snead-Sherron (Fred), Geoffrey Snead (Helen) and P. Gray Snead; sister, Anne S. Martin; brother, George F. Snead (Mary); a special grandson, Eli Snead; several nieces and nephews, two stepgranddaughters and one stepgreat-grandson. Due to concern for the safety of loved ones during these unprecedented times, the family has requested to have only private family services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
Janice Bennett
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Maybe they have slots and dog races so they can play again.
Brenda Nunnally
March 4, 2021
sorry to hear about charles R I P
william conner
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Charles, You have our Prayers.
Lonnie Tolley
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
My sincere sympathy to my family! Dolly , Gwen, Geoff and Gray. May the Lord comfort you all . Much love, your niece Debra.
Debra Heacock Johnson
March 2, 2021
Dolly you and your family have my sincerest condolences. We miss you at the Y and are thinking of you at this time. Prayers and peace for you and your family to get through these difficult times! Much love! Marie