SNEAD, Charles O. Jr., passed away peacefully at home Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Pott" Snead and Edith Lambert Snead; brother, Robert E. Snead; and three nephews, Mark Bridgeman, Robert E. Snead Jr. and Allen Snead. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dolly" Snead; and their children, Gwen Snead-Sherron (Fred), Geoffrey Snead (Helen) and P. Gray Snead; sister, Anne S. Martin; brother, George F. Snead (Mary); a special grandson, Eli Snead; several nieces and nephews, two stepgranddaughters and one stepgreat-grandson. Due to concern for the safety of loved ones during these unprecedented times, the family has requested to have only private family services.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.