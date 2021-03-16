Menu
Charles LaMarr Steininger
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
STEININGER, Charles LaMarr, "Chuck," 76, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Danville, Pa., he was the son of the late Lansford Steininger and Mary Acor Steininger. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Daniel Parker. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Patrice Steininger; children, Gail Marie Steininger, Stephanie Parker and Gregory Steininger; granddaughter, Charleigh Arlen Reed; and sister, Sandra Stropas. Chuck was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for the Bureau of Prisons, retiring after 26 years of service. Chuck was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and the Hopewell Optimist Club, where he held many offices locally, as well as serving the Virginia Capital District as Governor during 2019 to 2020. He had a passion for community service, especially as it related to youth. Of all Chuck's titles, the one he treasured the most was "Poppa" to his namesake, Charleigh. Together, they shared many adventures and made memories to treasure forever. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to First United Methodist Church, 502 W. Broadway, Hopewell, Va. 23860, or to the Optimist International Foundation, oifoundation.org/donate.html. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hopewell Chapel
820 W, Hopewell, VA
Mar
19
Service
12:00p.m.
Hopewell Chapel
820 W, Hopewell, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just received a message of Chucks redemption of our Lords promise. My prayers for strength are with you right now Pat. I am in Florida but hope to see you this summer.
Ruth Bonneville-Miller
March 20, 2021
A man of great character and faith that will never be forgotten but live in our hearts always.
Tom and Rita Steininger
Family
March 17, 2021
Tom, Rita Steininger and famly
March 17, 2021
Pat and family, My heart is broken for you. Chuck was a very giving man with his time and talents. He was taken too soon and he will be missed. Hugs and prayers for you and your family. Jenny Dawley
Jenny Dawley
March 16, 2021
Our deepest condolences over your great loss. Chuck lives in our hearts and memories. Chuck was a good and kind man.
From Adele, Merci, Art, Randy & Ces
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Holding your family up in prayer to get through these tough days ahead.
Kristin Thompson
March 16, 2021
