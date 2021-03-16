STEININGER, Charles LaMarr, "Chuck," 76, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Danville, Pa., he was the son of the late Lansford Steininger and Mary Acor Steininger. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Daniel Parker. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Patrice Steininger; children, Gail Marie Steininger, Stephanie Parker and Gregory Steininger; granddaughter, Charleigh Arlen Reed; and sister, Sandra Stropas. Chuck was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for the Bureau of Prisons, retiring after 26 years of service. Chuck was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and the Hopewell Optimist Club, where he held many offices locally, as well as serving the Virginia Capital District as Governor during 2019 to 2020. He had a passion for community service, especially as it related to youth. Of all Chuck's titles, the one he treasured the most was "Poppa" to his namesake, Charleigh. Together, they shared many adventures and made memories to treasure forever. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to First United Methodist Church, 502 W. Broadway, Hopewell, Va. 23860, or to the Optimist International Foundation, oifoundation.org/donate.html
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.