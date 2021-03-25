STEVENS, Charles D., 86, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He is survived by his three daughters and their families, Kathryn Stevens, Christine Perkins and Martha Seemiller; and eight grandchildren, Daniel, Dustin, Devin, Bethany, Sydney, Isabella, Samantha and Nicholas; Landon, his great grandson and Ellie, his great granddaughter. He was an active member of Bethany Christian Church and later Bon Air Christian Church (both Disciples of Christ) and a retiree of Dominion Energy. Interment will be held in Riverview cemetery, Richmond. Finalities are being handled by Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. where a private family visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021. A memorial ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Bon Air Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ChildFund International, P.O. Box 26507, Richmond, Va. 23261-6507 or Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Ave. Richmond, Va. 23225-2516.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
Jody Korman
April 9, 2021
He was a very special person who had quite a sense of humor. May you rest in peace God Bless you. I love his family very much They are all dear to my heart.
Jody Korman
April 5, 2021
Holding each of you in my heart.
May his memories bring you peace. Thinking of each of you,
Kay
Kay Springfield
March 29, 2021
My sympathies to your families. I only saw Charles infrequently at church but felt like I had always known him as soon as we talked. He was always complementary and encouraging about the music we played. I will miss him.