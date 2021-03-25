STEVENS, Charles D., 86, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He is survived by his three daughters and their families, Kathryn Stevens, Christine Perkins and Martha Seemiller; and eight grandchildren, Daniel, Dustin, Devin, Bethany, Sydney, Isabella, Samantha and Nicholas; Landon, his great grandson and Ellie, his great granddaughter. He was an active member of Bethany Christian Church and later Bon Air Christian Church (both Disciples of Christ) and a retiree of Dominion Energy. Interment will be held in Riverview cemetery, Richmond. Finalities are being handled by Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. where a private family visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021. A memorial ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Bon Air Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ChildFund International, P.O. Box 26507, Richmond, Va. 23261-6507 or Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Ave. Richmond, Va. 23225-2516.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.