Charles Frankie "Poppie" Swecker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
SWECKER, Charles Frankie "Poppie", of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Swecker. He is survived by his children, Danny Swecker (Blair), Debbie Parrish (Mark); grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Swecker, Alex and Tori Parrish; siblings, Betty, Zana, Stephen, Sammy and Keith. Poppie was a family man who loved his grandchildren more than anything. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Entombment will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
Debbie, I was so sad to hear of your dads passing. I remember him and your sweet mom from Landmark Baptist Church and Landmark Christian School. Love from myself and my sisters Kathy, Jeanie and Julie. Take care of yourself dear.
Teresa Nichols Evans
Other
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. What a great family man. All of you are in our prayers. Mike&Myrna
Mike & Myrna McCaffery
Other
December 15, 2021
