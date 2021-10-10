Menu
Charles William "Boo" Talley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA


TALLEY, Charles William "Boo", was born November 29, 1931 to Horace A. and Julia C. Talley in Richmond, Virginia, and died peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marguerite Shelton and Ruby Gillispie; brothers, Horace Talley Jr. and Robert Lee Talley. Boo is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rose Beckum Talley; nephews, Wayne Duke (Dale), Edward Talley (Kathy) and Gene Talley; niece, Brenda Barnes. Boo was in the Naval Reserve for eight years. He worked for Dominion Chevrolet for 10 years and Emerich Chevrolet for three years, specializing in Corvette repairs. This was prior to starting his own business, Talley's Body & Fender Repair in 1968, with his wife, Rose, closing the business in 2000. Boo started the Corvette Club of Richmond in 1962. He served as president and was a member over the years. Boo was an avid roller skater with his wife (that's how they met). He also loved going to their river house, water skiing and boating. Boo and Rose loved traveling. They hosted several cruises for Covington Travel to many exotic places. They also traveled to all 50 states, most of which was in one of their Corvettes. Boo loved playing golf and was a member of several bowling leagues. Through all the years, his first love besides his beautiful wife, Rose was dancing. He and Rose spent many a night dancing the night away. Even into their eighties, they danced till dawn on New Year's Eve. Boo won his first dance contest with Rose in 1957. He and Rose were on their way to go dancing Friday night when the Lord took him home. Throughout their life together they had many show dogs which Boo loved and spoiled rotten. In the last few years, he has spoiled his little cats. He was extremely popular with all people! He was generous with his time, was always available to help anyone with his laughter and wisdom. It was a known fact that Boo "worked hard" and "played hard" all his life. He had a zest for living and made numerous friends throughout his life. He was a devoted Christian. Boo was baptized and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He was a witness for Christ. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Moose Club, Richmond East or the SPCA of Richmond. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a wonderful Christian man he was. He did body work on a couple of my cars and I always enjoyed talking with him.
Steve ZBurton
Work
October 16, 2021
Rose & Talley family You & Boo have been in my life since 1955 when I lived with you & your mother; Mrs Beckum. Boo was a joy & delight to Moose & myself. He will be missed in your life & my life also. We have happy memories of younger years; dancing @ Tantilla, Wigwam, Tillies, Moose, etc. Always remember; I am here for you. May God heal & sustain you during time without Boo. We will connect & share memories together. Love, your forever friend Millie Blackburn; Lee, Debbie & Lisa Blackburn
Amelia S. Blackburn "Millie"
October 12, 2021
Prayers and thoughts to the family. Mr, and Mrs. Talley lived across the street from the Farmers on Stewart Avenue. Growing up it was a joy to know Boo and Rose.
Frances Peay Hanzak
Friend
October 11, 2021
Boo was the first one who welcomed us to the neighborhood when we move in 5 years ago, a very nice man.
Karen Smith
Other
October 11, 2021
Remember Boo so well...he was always so energetic and enthusiastic while conducting Corvette Club meetings and socials. Boo was warm, welcoming and sincere. I will revel in knowing that he is now enjoying the best of the best Vetts - pups and kitties. RIP Boo.
Joy Nero (Ferguson)
Other
October 11, 2021
So sorry and shocked to hear about the passing of Boo. What a great guy he is. I met Boo at Emerick Chevrolet back in the mid 60's. I was the youngest used car salesman they had hired. At that time the body shop was in the basement of the dealership. When I found out he was working there I had to go meet him, he might as well been a movie star to me because back then the Corvette was the biggest deal on the road period and he was Mr. Corvette when it came to fiberglass body work! We stayed in touch when he opened his body shop and with the body shop association through the years. It was always a joy to be in his company along with you Rose. What a beautiful love story you two are. I will be praying for the LORD to give you strength during this most difficult time of your life. I know he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus now.
Paul Dorn
October 11, 2021
Classmate. We met many times in the class of 1950 reunions. Boo was always a good friend.
Bill Holliday
October 10, 2021
i am so sorry. glad we met up this summer. hugs to you. annie pelfrey
annie pelfrey
October 10, 2021
GREWUP IN LAUREL WITH THE TALLEYS..BOO WAS A FINE MAN,,
bob mallory
October 10, 2021
I remember going to the skating arena with Rose when she met Boo. Talk about love at first sight. The three of us skated in the triples and we would just fly around the rink. They were blessed to find each other and what a wonderful couple. Rose you made Boo so happy.
Betty Ford Manning
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss....Remember Mr. Talley from my Mt. Vernon Bapt. "days"...
Pam Gontkovic and Maxine Cline
Other
October 10, 2021
Rose, I am so shocked when I read the paper this morning I can´t believe it. I am so sorry for your loss. The Moose won´t be the same without Charles. I´ll keep you in my prayers.
Margaret Howard
October 10, 2021
Uncle Boo was the matriarch of our family. He kept pictures from long ago and could tell you all about them. To hear him and Rose tell about their love story was so special and at time's funny. Or to tell you stories about drag racing around town. He dedicated his time to spread the love of our Lord by going to the jails to speak to the prisoners, hand out bibles from the Giddens, visit multiple denomination church's. He loved his family, friend's, the Lord and his wife with his full being. He will be greatly missed.
Ed & Kathy Talley
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results