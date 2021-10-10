So sorry and shocked to hear about the passing of Boo. What a great guy he is. I met Boo at Emerick Chevrolet back in the mid 60's. I was the youngest used car salesman they had hired. At that time the body shop was in the basement of the dealership. When I found out he was working there I had to go meet him, he might as well been a movie star to me because back then the Corvette was the biggest deal on the road period and he was Mr. Corvette when it came to fiberglass body work! We stayed in touch when he opened his body shop and with the body shop association through the years. It was always a joy to be in his company along with you Rose. What a beautiful love story you two are. I will be praying for the LORD to give you strength during this most difficult time of your life. I know he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus now.

Paul Dorn October 11, 2021