TENCH, Charles Ryland, Sr., 88, of Charles City, passed away December 27, 2021 and was reunited with his wife, Patricia. He was born October 22, 1933 to the late Robert and Lucille Tench and grew to become an avid outdoorsman. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who worked as a farmer and commercial fisherman. At one point, Charlie held the largest quota of rockfish tags in the state. He enjoyed helping Virginia Marine Resources with tagging fish and fish quotas in the James River. "Big Charlie," or "Catfish," as he was often called, never met a stranger. He was a wonderful guitarist, who loved singing and was known for his epic storytelling ability, his love of dancing and his genuine appreciation for being in the company of beautiful ladies. Charlie was blessed with exceptional neighbors and friends, many of which now live throughout the state. Charlie was preceded in death by his sisters, Estelle Wash and Bobbie Lou McDuffy. He is survived by his children and their families, Margie Hula, Charles R. Tench Jr., Robert H. Tench and Robin Schreiber; and a sister, Jessie Wise. Many thanks to Amedisys Hospice and to The Haven in Charles City for the extraordinary care and love they provided to Charlie. A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Charles City, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America
, www.dementiasociety.org/donate
. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.