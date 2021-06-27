THOMAS, Charles "Chuck" Lewis, 65, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Thomas Sr.; he is survived by his wife, Fran; son, Sean; mother, Shirley Thomas; brothers, Gary and Jeff; sister, Belinda; best friend, Robert Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and many good friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. For condolences see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.