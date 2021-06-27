Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Lewis "Chuck" Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
THOMAS, Charles "Chuck" Lewis, 65, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Thomas Sr.; he is survived by his wife, Fran; son, Sean; mother, Shirley Thomas; brothers, Gary and Jeff; sister, Belinda; best friend, Robert Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and many good friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. For condolences see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.