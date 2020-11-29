HARRINGTON, Charles Timothy "Chuddy", III, age 67, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Richmond, departed this life November 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lula Harrington; four children, Charles Timothy Harrington IV, Ceara Harrington, Christopher McCorbin (Vickie) and Richard McCorbin (Neesha); two grandchildren, Callie Allen and Charles Timothy Harrington V; one sister, LaFond Lawrence (Raymond); one aunt, Carolyn Leonard; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Abigail Dunham; one brother-in-law, James Dunham; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Harrington can be viewed Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a kidney or diabetes foundation of your choice.