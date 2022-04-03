Menu
Charles Utley
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 5 2022
10:30a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
UTLEY, Charles, was born January 22, 1935 in Durham, N.C. Charles was the son of the late Frank and Janie Utley. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl; and brothers, Jacob, Kelly, Carl and Julian.

Charles Utley leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Marion; daughter, Iris; son, Chandler and Bernard; goddaughter, Josette; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street at 10:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
