UTLEY, Charles, was born January 22, 1935 in Durham, N.C. Charles was the son of the late Frank and Janie Utley. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl; and brothers, Jacob, Kelly, Carl and Julian.



Charles Utley leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Marion; daughter, Iris; son, Chandler and Bernard; goddaughter, Josette; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street at 10:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.