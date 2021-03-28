VERDERY, Charles Stewart, 79, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on March 17, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert Brantley Verdery and Louise Ford Verdery. He is survived by Martha Mebane Verdery, his wife of 32 years; sons, Charles Stewart Verdery Jr. and his wife, Jenifer, of Washington, D.C., Christopher Scott Verdery and his wife, Mary Dawn Verdery, of North Augusta, Ga., Albert Brantley Verdery and his wife Angela of Richmond, Va. and their mother, Linda Verdery; stepchildren, William Albert Anderson and his wife, Krissy, of Durham, N.C., Katherine Elizabeth Anderson of Silver Spring, Md. and Thomas Delton Anderson and his wife, Gen, of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Isabelle Anne, Charles Stewart III and Jack Benjamin Verdery, Cole Jag, Estee Lauren and Anna-Leah Verdery, Caroline Bond, Kathryn Michelle and Peter Brantley Verdery, Mary Katherine, Amelia May and James Richard Anderson, Andrew Franklin Vogt and Lucas Battle and Annabel Bailey Anderson. Charles is also survived by three siblings, Albert Brantley Verdery and Rieves Ford Verdery of Augusta, Ga. and Alison Verdery Price of North Augusta, Ga.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Charles attended St. Paul's School for Boys in Baltimore, earning All City honors playing lacrosse and football. He continued his lacrosse and football career at Kenyon College, where he was All American in lacrosse, and continued his academic career at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business. After college, Charles was a college and high school lacrosse referee for many years. He coached many youth sports teams, including a 16-year stretch at Atlee Little League. Charlie played men's softball for years, played golf and loved his many tennis matches with after-match discussions with his tennis buddies. A successful businessman, Charles was CEO of Sydnor Hydro, where he worked with his son, Brant, owned River Golf Club in North Augusta, S.C., which is managed by his son, Chris and was owner of Artesian Aquafarm in South Mills, N.C. He loved going to work and did not ever plan to retire. Charles loved road trips with family and friends and kept an active list of all U.S. counties he visited with a goal of visiting all. He loved birding and took many birding trips with his wife, Marty. He loved his dogs and frequently had one in his lap or sleeping on his foot. Above all, Charles loved family and spending time with them. A private graveside service will be held for family only with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy or to St. Paul's Church at Hanover Courthouse. Online condolences may be registered at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.