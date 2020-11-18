MOON, Charles "Chuck" W., 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Ann on



Saturday, November 14, 2020. Charles was born December 11, 1930, in Esmont, Virginia, to the late Samuel C. and Bessie D. Moon. He is survived by his siblings, William J. Moon, Maxine M. Sipe; niece, Frances Wyant (Ray); nephews, Claude Napier (Brenda), Clyde Napier (Mary); along with



15 other nieces and nephews. Chuck proudly served his country first in the United States Marine Corps and then the United States Air Force. He and his wife, Ann were stationed at various military bases in the United States and overseas. Additionally, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, with Dr. Clarke Hawkins officiating. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the staff at Heritage Green Assisted Living for their care and kindness extended to him as well as his team from At Home Care and Hospice. Chuck was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was very appreciative of the cards and visits from fellow church members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 11342 Hillcrest Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069 or At Home Care and Hospice, 2922 W. Marshall St., Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.