WEBBER, Charles Edward, Jr., died on March 26, 2022, at his home at Cedarfield. He was the son of the late C. E. "Ted" Webber and Pauline Graham "Polly" Webber and brother of the late Jean Webber Payne. Born and raised in Salem, Va., he graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and the Universitv of Richmond. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years, he worked for Bristol Laboratories pharmaceutical company. In his retirement years, he had a "fun" job with the State Fair of Virginia.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou Moss; and two daughters, Kimberly Webber Bain and Mary Campbell Webber; also by six grandchildren, Charles Johnathan Bain (Laura), Michael Thornton Bain and Emily Elizabeth Herman (Dave), Esteban Arrona, Gracie Arrona Rivera (Adrian) and Elisabeth Arrona; and by five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Claire Arrona, Logan Bain, Tula Jean Bain and Isaiah Rivera.



Private interment of ashes will be at East Hill Cemetery, Salem, Va. Memorials for Charley maybe made to the Cedarfield Samaritan Fund or Centenary United Methodist Church or Traditions Heath Hospice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.