Charles Weldon Crockett
CROCKETT, Charles Weldon, 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Tangier Island, Va. Mr. Crockett was a U.S. Navy veteran and had retired as a Deputy from Henrico County. He was a member of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Police. Survivors include his wife, Claudette Crockett; son, David Crockett (Linda); and grandsons, Zach Crockett and Eric Wilhelm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Such a wonderful friend. Rest In Peace
Tony Shell
November 6, 2020