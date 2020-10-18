BRANDT, Dr. Charles Wesley "Charley," "CW", age 85, died peacefully on October 11, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Va., on February 3, 1935, to the late Philip Wesley Brandt and to the late Josephine Hansford McCaul Brandt. Charley was reared in Richmond and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. His peers nominated him "Smartest Student." His youth was largely spent playing baseball, fishing, bird and rabbit hunting. After two years attending the University of Richmond, he transferred to the University of Virginia, graduating in 1957, earning a B.A. in English Literature. He was a fraternity member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. CW graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1961 when he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Following an internship in Seattle, Charley enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy, training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for two years. He completed his residency in Richmond, Va., and thereafter practiced rheumatology in Washington, D.C. and McLean, Va., with the Arthritis Rehabilitation Center from 1968 to 1985. Subsequently he practiced at the Internal Medical Associates in Sumter, S.C., from 1985 to 1994. He and his wife returned home, ultimately in King William, Va., where he completed his medical practice as a family physician at the Mechanicsville Medical Center. He retired in 2009. Spare time was energetically spent gardening, cooking and baking bread. For a time, he raised chickens, guinea hens, bird dogs, rabbits and enjoyed the cats, two beagles and a few horses. Relaxation included reading: a wide range of topics covering human and world history; exploring aspects of natural history; a variety of poetry and novels-particularly of the Victorian Era; and the daily newspaper. A great deal of time was spent visiting with, calling or writing to friends and family. Before his hearing loss prevented it, he relished listening to bluegrass, classical, folk, hymns, even some classic rock and programs on NPR. When time allowed, there was always fishing or hunting. Charley was inquisitive and knowledgeable. If you asked him a simple question on a topic you better be prepared to listen to a lecture. He was generous, understanding, dutiful and loyal. He lovingly cared for his wife of 43 years as she ailed. CW was subtlety rebellious and mostly, ever-entertaining utilizing elements of surprise. You never knew what he might say, but it was always genius and in good humor. Charley Brandt will be sorely missed. Salve Ave Atque Vale, Good show, jolly good show! CW was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister; his second wife, Kathy; and her sister, Adrienne Ingley. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Philip H. Brandt (Carolyn); his first wife, Diana W. Brandt; his children, Jonathan W. Brandt (Betty Y. Pleasant) and Sharon E. Brandt (William A. Savage); and grandchildren, Julianne E. Savage and Timothy A. Savage; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ingley Mullins; brother-in-law, Kevin J. Ingley (Carol); nieces and nephews, Katy Norberg (Christopher) and their children, Paul, Anna, Joshua, Andrew and Nathan; Valerie Baartz (John) and their children, Charlie and Heidi; Dan Reynolds (Betsy) and their children, John Lee (Jenna) and Daniel; and Alexandra and Aaron Ingley; cousins, William Brandt (Julia), Lewis Brandt (Gail), Franklin England (Jean), Alex Gary (Shirley), Eugene W. McCaul Jr. and Mary E. McCaul; an aunt, Hiroko McCaul (the late Eugene W. McCaul). He also leaves behind many beloved friends, colleagues, former classmates from T. J., fraternity brothers; a newly introduced friend, Jacob Collins; his surrogate little sister, Eleanor P. Savage (the late John W. "Jack" Savage); and his special companion and friend, Ann Watt Marsh. CW's ashes will be laid to rest next to those of his wife, Katherine K. Brandt, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 7924 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy., P.O. Box 278, Millers Tavern, Va. 23115. Services will be conducted by Reverend Sarah Taylor Miller at a later time. Donations in Charley's honor may be considered for: St. Paul's Church (Above); The King William Fire and EMS, 7936 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009; The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23220 (a donation link is available on the website as well). B.W. White Funeral Home and Crematory, Aylett, Va., is assisting the family. Special thanks to At Home Hospice Care, especially Megan, Precious, Melanie and Ginnie.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.