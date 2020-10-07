WALL, Charles "Chuck" Wesley, III, 75, of Deltaville, passed away October 3, 2020. A native of Colonial Heights, Chuck had been an outstanding athlete at Colonial Heights High School, running track, playing baseball and earning All District Honors in football under coach Bobby Ross. Chuck attended the University of Virginia and was in their ROTC program prior to earning his degree in pharmacy from the Medical College of Virginia. Chuck loved raising registered quarter horses, one of which was a state champion. After retirement, Chuck worked part-time at White Stone Pharmacy until the very day of his passing. Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 20 years, Myra Hurd Wall; aunt, Vivian Wall; sister, Melanie Wall Adiff (Glenn); niece, Krystal Adiff McCabe (Robert); in-laws, Norton and Alvine Hurd; brothers-in-law, Michael Hurd (Beth) and Jack Hurd (Denise). Chuck was predeceased by his brother, Barry Wall; and parents, Charles Wesley Wall Jr. and Ellen Wilkinson Wall. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 8, 2020, at Philippi Memorial Gardens, Deltaville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National ASPCA. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.