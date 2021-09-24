WHITLOCK, Charles D., Sr., of Midlothian, departed this life on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is survived by his two sons, Charles Jr. (Tara) and Anthony; his daughter, Kymberly (DeWayne); granddaughters, Ashley, Andrea and Jocelyn; brothers, Roland J., Cyde T. Sr. (Ella Louise) and Melwood L. Sr. (Jean); sister, Joyce Gentry (Raymond); several nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street. Rev. Keith Brown officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.