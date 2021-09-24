Menu
Charles D. Whitlock Sr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WHITLOCK, Charles D., Sr., of Midlothian, departed this life on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is survived by his two sons, Charles Jr. (Tara) and Anthony; his daughter, Kymberly (DeWayne); granddaughters, Ashley, Andrea and Jocelyn; brothers, Roland J., Cyde T. Sr. (Ella Louise) and Melwood L. Sr. (Jean); sister, Joyce Gentry (Raymond); several nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street. Rev. Keith Brown officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maury Cemetery
2700 Maury Street, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 24, 2021
We are sorry for your lost and offer prayers of comfort and God´s Grace to be with you.
Roland, Sheila, Mark, and Paula Mayo
Friend
September 21, 2021
We are sending prayers and sympathy to the family during your hours of bereavement. May God continue to bless you now and in the days ahead.
James and Connie Waddy, Sr. - Penhook, VA
September 20, 2021
