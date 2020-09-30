BERNHARDT, Charles "Charlie" William, 74, of White Stone, Va., passed away September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Stella; and sister, Audrey. He is survived by his loving wife and companion, Jean, of 29 years; stepson, Gary and his wife, Ann; and six grandchildren. Charlie graduated from Christopher Newport University and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He co-owned Bernhardt and Taylor Custom Cabinets in Chesterfield County and in his free time enjoyed golfing. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League.

