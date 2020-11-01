Menu
Charles William Matt IV
MATT, Charles William, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was the son of Louis J. Matt Sr. and Clara Meyer Matt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Louis J. Matt Jr. of Vocklabruck, Austria; and sister, Carol Matt Beirne of Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah Gerwin Matt; daughters, Katherine Matt Reilly (Ed) of Trinity, Florida and Margaret Matt Monnett (Greg) of Powhatan; sons, Brian C. Matt of Richmond and David W. Matt (Mimi) of Hoboken, N.J.; brother, John A. Matt (Mary) of Chester, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Evan and Michael Reilly, Rachel and Christina Matt, Ethan and Anna Monnett and Ava Park-Matt; and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Benedictine College Preparatory School Class of 1952 and Virginia Tech Class of 1956, where he was President of the Richmond Club. He served his country as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by Richfood and later by Paine Webber. He was an avid gardener and provided all his neighbors and friends with fresh vegetables in the summertime. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory School, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238 or St. Mary's Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
9505 Gayton Road
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Charles was a member of my 8th Grade Class at St. Benedict's and I remember him always having a smile, as if ready to have fun. With sympathy to Sarah and family.
BettyLou McKeon
October 31, 2020
After Charles had the stroke and could talk a little, Sarah asked him what he would like to tell his children and he said,"Be kind". That was the way Charles was with my husband but the neighborhood children and dogs loved him too and would come running to see him. He would take pictures at the Club House dinners and share them with the Social Committee to put in the Autumn Run Gazette. The people I called said they were praying for the family. We all remember him with our love and prayers.
Burnie Fox
October 31, 2020