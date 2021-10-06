WILLIAMS, Charles Thomas, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 1, 2021. Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Margueritte and George Williams; and a brother, George A. Williams Jr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce O'Brien Williams. Charlie is also survived by one son, Charles Allen Williams (Tracie); two granddaughters, Natalie and Allison of Glen Allen; and one grandson, Dj Williams (Tiffany); two precious great-grandsons, Granger and Gage, all of Mineral. Charlie is also survived by a sister, Ruth Nemecek (Clay) of Mechanicsville. Charlie was a very active member of Calvary Christian Church, at which he played many roles in leadership. He loved his church family and was very well thought of and will be missed by all. Charlie was a graduate of John Marshall High School, followed by almost four years of college at RPI. With Vietnam raging, Charlie dropped out of college and joined the U.S. Air Force, where he spent a 22-year career from 1968 until 1990. During those years, Charlie and his wife and son traveled and lived in many parts of the country and world. He returned to Richmond, where he was born and made his second career of 20 years at the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from there in 2011. After retirement, Charlie and Joyce loved road trips and/or vacationing in the mountains or any back country roads of Virginia, West Virginia or Tennessee, frequently. Charlie loved fishing and he and his grandson had many good tales about who could fish and who could not. He loved his family! Charlie's family honor and appreciate the tender care provided by Henrico Parham Hospital and the ICU of our beloved husband, father and grandfather at this difficult time. Services will be provided by Bliley's of Staples Mill Road, with visitation on October 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The service will be held at Calvary Christian Church, 14196 Ashland Road, in Glen Allen, on October 8 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the church cemetery across the road.



Flowers are appreciated and lovely, but alternatives, if you wish, are donations in his honor to the Calvary Christian Church Cemetery Fund or a local veteran's association of your choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.