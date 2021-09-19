WINN, Charles "Chuck" Evans, a "Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech and a hell of an engineer," died September 16, 2021 at age 97.



Chuck was born June 24, 1924, in Acworth, Georgia, son of the late Leon Alexander Winn, a telegraph operator and Ruth Evans Winn, a milliner.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Imogene "Jean" Finch Winn; daughter, Susan Jean Winn Bachman; and grandson, Charles Reed Winn.



He is survived by his brother, Henry Leon Winn (Jacquelyn); son, Charles Keith Winn (Meg); five grandchildren, Julia, Stuart, Kathryn, Taylor and Mariel; and four great-grandchildren.



Chuck graduated with honors from Acworth High School in 1941 and Emory University Junior College at Oxford in 1943. Chuck then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended the Navy College Training Program at Georgia Tech and the Naval Reserve Midshipmen's School at Columbia University, after which he was commissioned as an ensign.



Chuck attended Georgia Tech, from which he earned his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree in 1947 and where he was a member of two engineering honor societies. After graduation, Chuck began work as an electrical engineer at the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga designing electrical substations. In 1951, Chuck was recalled to active duty, serving as 1st Lieutenant (Engineering Officer) on the destroyer U.S.S. Beatty (DD-756) during her Mediterranean cruise.



Returning to TVA in 1953, Chuck worked in Systems Planning, preparing studies that resulted in the first 500 kV interconnection between TVA's transmission system and those of neighboring power systems. He later served as Director, Division of Transmission Planning and Engineering, Assistant to the Manager of Power, Manager of Power Engineering, Senior Power Engineer and Director, Division of Transmission System Engineering and Construction. In addition to his professional accomplishments, in 1971 Chuck was a founding member of the "Pig Roast," an annual get together of engineers from TVA and other utility companies for barbeque, beer and nerdy fellowship that has continued for 50 years. In April 1984, Chuck traveled with an official TVA delegation to the People's Republic of China to provide technical assistance for the Hongshui River basin hydroelectric power project, during which he was delighted to have eaten anteater, civet cat and three-snake soup, among other exotic banquet dishes.



Chuck retired from TVA in 1984, after which he served 10 years as administrative manager of the SERC Reliability Corporation, working to improve the reliability, adequacy and critical infrastructure of the national power grid.



Chuck was a resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee for 60 years until he and Jean moved to Midlothian, Virginia to be closer to family.



Throughout his life, Chuck was a compulsive "to-do" list maker, driven by his boundless intellectual curiosity and inventiveness. In his words, he "always liked to have a little project going." Chuck loved tinkering in his garage workshop, in which he made tube radios, a working Tesla coil and numerous other electrical gadgets. His many interests included gardening, nature photography, lapidary, fine woodworking, clock making, wooden puzzles and brain-teasing games. In addition to his many hobbies, Chuck was a loving and faithful husband, supportive father and devoted grandfather.



Chuck was a lifelong member and supporter of First Centenary United Methodist Church, where he and Jean were decades-long members of the Young Married Couples class. He was an active member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Chattanooga Engineers Club and TVA Retirees Association. As a retiree, he enjoyed building homes with Habitat for Humanity and supporting many social and environmental causes.



A memorial service for Chuck will be held at First Centenary United Methodist Church in Chattanooga at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.