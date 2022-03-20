YOUNG, Charles Yancey, 37, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 25, 2022. Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and brother. He is survived by his beloved wife, Samantha Watson; his beautiful daughter, Gracie Young; and his caring sister, Jennifer Reece; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and wonderful friends. Charles spent his entire life in Virginia. He worked for Bermuda Distribution and Trucking in Chester for the past 10 years. There will be a celebration of his life held at Woodhaven Shores Beach Pavilion on March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. We invite those who loved him to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Samantha Watson to help with Gracie's education.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.