Deacon Charlie E. Haskins
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HASKINS, Deacon Charlie E., 76, of Richmond, was called home on January 7, 2022, to be with his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Arthur R. Haskins Sr.; and his siblings, Lula H. Harris, Lucille Haskins, Rev. William H. Haskins Sr., Mary A. Haskins, Deacon Arthur R. Haskins Jr.

He leaves to cherish memories his devoted wife of 45 years, Barbara Y. Haskins; three sons, Duane E. Haskins, Derrick L. Haskins (Alicia), Dominique T. Haskins; his precious granddaughters, Atalia Freeman, Akiyah Charity, Aliyah Haskins, Alivia Haskins; three sisters, Alice F. Haskins, Martha H. Ruffin and Barbara H. Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 for viewing. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Haskins Family. I pray God bless Barbara and sons.
Deacon Stanley Johnson
Friend
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
As long as you live, your loved one will live on through you. Receive my heartfelt condolences.
Sussie (Sylvester) Robinson
Friend
January 11, 2022
