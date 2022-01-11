HASKINS, Deacon Charlie E., 76, of Richmond, was called home on January 7, 2022, to be with his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Arthur R. Haskins Sr.; and his siblings, Lula H. Harris, Lucille Haskins, Rev. William H. Haskins Sr., Mary A. Haskins, Deacon Arthur R. Haskins Jr.



He leaves to cherish memories his devoted wife of 45 years, Barbara Y. Haskins; three sons, Duane E. Haskins, Derrick L. Haskins (Alicia), Dominique T. Haskins; his precious granddaughters, Atalia Freeman, Akiyah Charity, Aliyah Haskins, Alivia Haskins; three sisters, Alice F. Haskins, Martha H. Ruffin and Barbara H. Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 for viewing. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.