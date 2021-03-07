HUDSON, Charlie "Jordan", age 82, passed away on February 17, 2021. Dr Hudson was born in Halifax County, Va. on November 20, 1938. He attended Virginia Tech, earning bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. Dr Hudson was a tenured professor at Virginia State University and retired after 18 years of research and teaching in the field of Agricultural Education. He developed the FFA small engine troubleshooting contest, which continues to this day with annual competitions at the Virginia State Fair. Prior to his years as a professor, Dr Hudson worked for 12 years as a public school educator in the counties of Lunenburg and Spotsylvania Virginia and in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He also loved softball and played in several leagues, including a travel team for many years. His other hobbies including gardening and collecting old books. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Louise Griggs Hudson; a sister, Faye Hudson Elliot; two daughters, Karen Hudson Dance (Mike) and Janet Hudson Morgan (David); and three grandsons, Justin and Carson Dance and Everette Morgan; as well as Louise's three sons, Kerry Fisher, Kevin and Benjamin McIver and their children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the Cremation Society of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Food Distribution Center at Main Street Methodist Church in South Boston, Va., or the Central Virginia Food Bank in Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.