Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlie Patterson Taylor
TAYLOR, Charlie Patterson, 59, Marine Veteran, departed this life August 16, 2021.

He is survived by wife, Denise Taylor; children, Charles P. Taylor III, Keana Vincent (Ishmael), Tasha Coture (Brett), Camille, Cameron, Charlie and Cayden Taylor; granddaughter, Nova Vincent; siblings, Gabriel A. Taylor Sr., Darlene T. Williams (Alfred), Monica M. Taylor (Randall), Madaline C. Taylor (Pierre);

friends, Angel Meade, Felicia Jackson; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. October 9, 2021 at Metropolition African American Baptist Church, 5263 Warwick Road, Richmond, Virginia 23224. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper Jr. officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Metropolition African American Baptist Church
5263 Warwick Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest...in sweet eternal peace my friend...
Felicia Jackson
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results