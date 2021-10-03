TAYLOR, Charlie Patterson, 59, Marine Veteran, departed this life August 16, 2021.



He is survived by wife, Denise Taylor; children, Charles P. Taylor III, Keana Vincent (Ishmael), Tasha Coture (Brett), Camille, Cameron, Charlie and Cayden Taylor; granddaughter, Nova Vincent; siblings, Gabriel A. Taylor Sr., Darlene T. Williams (Alfred), Monica M. Taylor (Randall), Madaline C. Taylor (Pierre);



friends, Angel Meade, Felicia Jackson; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. October 9, 2021 at Metropolition African American Baptist Church, 5263 Warwick Road, Richmond, Virginia 23224. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper Jr. officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.