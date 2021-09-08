ALEXANDER, Charlotte Katherine, 69, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter and son on September 6, 2021 at Bon Secours Community Hospice after her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 23, 1951 in Richmond to her late parents, Jean Chambers and Walter Alexander Sr. Charlotte graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a member of St. Paul's Baptist Church. After a successful career helping others through addiction and recovery at Rubicon and Richmond City Drug Court, she retired from Richmond City Drug Court in 2016. Surviving are her son, Joe Alexander; daughter, LaShawn Chappell Faison (Daniel Jr.); six grandchildren, Donte and Daniel (Malik) Faison, Amya and Gracias (Nikki) Alexander, Christian and Marisol Agarin; great-grandson, Kyrie Faison; siblings, Al Alexander and Gina and Eva Marcus; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends to include, but not limited to Annis Jackson, Donald Dixon, Tammy Hagen, Gloria Robinson, the Faisons, former colleagues, a team of dedicated caregivers and so many others whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Mario Marcus officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bon Secours, The Reinhart Guest House (bonsecours.com/locations/community-services/richmond/reinhart-guest-house
). Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 22, 2021.