DESHAZO, Charlotte Jean McKay "Scottie", died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 17, 2021.



She was a beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to caring for others and a lifelong Episcopalian.



Charlotte was born and raised in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, where her adored father was an editor for the Pittsburgh Press newspaper. She attended Southern Methodist University, where she met her future husband at a fraternity party.



Charlotte is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Billy Wood DeShazo, M.D.; her five children, Jean DeShazo Jumet, William Wood DeShazo, Edwin McKay DeShazo (Lisa Palter), John Daniel DeShazo (Susannah Anderson) and Thomas Andrew DeShazo. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Emily Louise Jumet Horne (Berkeley), Charles Paul Edward Jumet Jr. (Elizabeth), William Harrison Wood Jumet (Meghan), Barclay Alexander Jenks Jumet, Tobin McKay DeShazo, Wilson Starling DeShazo, Olivia Louise DeShazo and Zachary Weiser DeShazo; and four great-grandchildren, Meade Burwell Berkeley Horne, Charlotte Louise Horne, Georgia Elizabeth Jumet and Josephine Estela Jumet.



Among her many charitable interests, Charlotte was a patron of the ARCS Foundation and Neighborhood Youth Association in Los Angeles, California. She was also a very active member of St. Augustine by-the-Sea and All Saints' churches in Southern California, and volunteered with the Episcopal AIDS Ministry. She was a faithful member of the Order of St. Luke and Grace and Holy Trinity Church in Richmond, Virginia.



A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace and Holy Trinity Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.