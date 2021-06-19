DESHAZO, Charlotte Jean McKay "Scottie", died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She was a beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to caring for others and a lifelong Episcopalian.
Charlotte was born and raised in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, where her adored father was an editor for the Pittsburgh Press newspaper. She attended Southern Methodist University, where she met her future husband at a fraternity party.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Billy Wood DeShazo, M.D.; her five children, Jean DeShazo Jumet, William Wood DeShazo, Edwin McKay DeShazo (Lisa Palter), John Daniel DeShazo (Susannah Anderson) and Thomas Andrew DeShazo. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Emily Louise Jumet Horne (Berkeley), Charles Paul Edward Jumet Jr. (Elizabeth), William Harrison Wood Jumet (Meghan), Barclay Alexander Jenks Jumet, Tobin McKay DeShazo, Wilson Starling DeShazo, Olivia Louise DeShazo and Zachary Weiser DeShazo; and four great-grandchildren, Meade Burwell Berkeley Horne, Charlotte Louise Horne, Georgia Elizabeth Jumet and Josephine Estela Jumet.
Among her many charitable interests, Charlotte was a patron of the ARCS Foundation and Neighborhood Youth Association in Los Angeles, California. She was also a very active member of St. Augustine by-the-Sea and All Saints' churches in Southern California, and volunteered with the Episcopal AIDS Ministry. She was a faithful member of the Order of St. Luke and Grace and Holy Trinity Church in Richmond, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace and Holy Trinity Church.
Sincere condolences to the Family, May you be comforted always by the God of Tender Mercies as he is there to support anyone stricken with grief. May he give you his peace and calm during this very difficult time. May he support you with his strength as he carries your load of grief. Psalm 68:19.
BRY
June 20, 2021
It was a pleasant meeting Mrs. Deshazo .Enjoy caring on long conversation with her and making sure she eats a proper meal every day here at Covenant woods. I will miss her a lot. My condolence to all the family
Love Dee Smith ( dining)
Dee Smith
Work
June 19, 2021
I really loved seeing Scottie in church with her family and I remember fondly the times I would visit her and Bill for after dinner ice cream. She taught me a great deal about living a life of faith.