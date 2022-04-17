Menu
Charlotte S. Newcomb
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
NEWCOMB, Charlotte S., age 91, of Glen Allen, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022. Charlotte was born March 5, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Newcomb; parents, Leslie H. Shepherd Sr. and Bernice K. Shepherd; and brother, Leslie H. Shepherd Jr. She is survived in life by her daughters, Joyce N. Torok and Connie N. Britt (Danny); son, Dennis E. Newcomb; sister, Carolyn S. Boles; grandchildren, Craig, Aaron, Jarett and Libby. Charlotte had a deep Christian faith and was a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va.

She was a beautiful and loving mother, sister, nanny and aunt. She touched the lives of many children throughout her life due to her small business in childcare. Her family will always cherish the memories, love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church located in Mechanicsville, Va. A visitation will will held Monday, April 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, located at 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, located at 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service at Signal Hill Memorial Park, located at 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover Va. 23069. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com for the Newcomb family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Apr
19
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Apr
19
Graveside service
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, VA
