Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlotte Ann Trump
FUNERAL HOME
Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1400 South Main Street
Blackstone, VA
TRUMP, Mrs. Charlotte Ann, age 82, of Nottoway County, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, John F. Trump. She is survived by her children, Tennie, Ann and Paul; grandchildren, Shelby, Zachary, Toni, Maya, Eva and Adela; and great-grandchild, Amelia; sisters, Nancy and Bessie Jean; and brothers, Lewis Jr. and Robert.

Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who always showed her love with her cooking and baking. Always a caregiver and mother to everyone, Charlotte will be greatly missed. Services will be held in Crewe Cemetery, for family members, 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone. Online condolences may be shared at hamnermcmillian.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.