TRUMP, Mrs. Charlotte Ann, age 82, of Nottoway County, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, John F. Trump. She is survived by her children, Tennie, Ann and Paul; grandchildren, Shelby, Zachary, Toni, Maya, Eva and Adela; and great-grandchild, Amelia; sisters, Nancy and Bessie Jean; and brothers, Lewis Jr. and Robert.
Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who always showed her love with her cooking and baking. Always a caregiver and mother to everyone, Charlotte will be greatly missed. Services will be held in Crewe Cemetery, for family members, 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
