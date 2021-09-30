Menu
Charlotte Tyler Wood
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA
WOOD, Charlotte Tyler, of Blackstone, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Rev. Roy C. Wood Sr.; and a son, Roy C. Wood Jr. Charlotte was the Past Most Worthy Matron of the Nottoway Co. Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and was the devoted and loving "Matriarch" of the Wood family. She is survived by four sons, Thomas Lee Wood Sr. (Betty Ann) of South Carolina, David Wesley Wood (Betty Sue) of Blackstone, Wayne Arthur Wood (Charlotte D.) of Blackstone and John Alan Wood (Laura L.) of Crewe. Charlotte is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brooke McCullough, Thomas Lee "TJ" Wood Jr., Blair Lynn Mace, Dana W. Rhea, Victoria Elizabeth Wood, Krista L. Webb and Travis Drexel Wood; eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Jonesboro Baptist Church, 1955 Jonesboro Church Road, Blackstone, Va., with interment to follow in the Dundas Baptist Church Cemetery, 3953 Dundas Road, Dundas, Va. As she was a long-time member of the Jonesboro Baptist Church, she asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the church.

mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130, Blackstone, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jonesboro Baptist Church
1955 Jonesboro Church Road, Blackstone, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone.
Sending love hugs and prayers for comfort to all of you.
Janice Watson Caldwell
Family
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results