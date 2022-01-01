Until We Meet Again I Will Forever Make sure You Live Through Our Soon He´ll Always Know He Had A Great Father who Loved Him Dearly And Genuinely More Than Anything! Not Only Were You Good To Our Son You Loved My Other Two Just As Of They Were Yours Too! I Love And Thank You Soo Much For That! I´m Trying My Best To Be Strong About This. I´m Gonna Do My Best Please Just Always Watch Over UsRest Peacefully Chase

Jonae´ and the kids Family January 5, 2022