MCCRAE, Chase J., departed this life December 16, 2021. He was born August 28, 1991 in Richmond, Va. Chase is survived by his son, Ja'ky Tru'quan Madison; mother, Dawn McKissick; grandparents, Fathiya and Hassen Abdullah; siblings, Candice Harris, Christin Boone, Catherine Harris and Ameera Duplantier-Jacobs; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
Rest easy little bro, I will miss you forever.
Christin
January 21, 2022
We love you
Your Son
January 5, 2022
Until We Meet Again I Will Forever Make sure You Live Through Our Soon He´ll Always Know He Had A Great Father who Loved Him Dearly And Genuinely More Than Anything! Not Only Were You Good To Our Son You Loved My Other Two Just As Of They Were Yours Too! I Love And Thank You Soo Much For That! I´m Trying My Best To Be Strong About This. I´m Gonna Do My Best Please Just Always Watch Over UsRest Peacefully Chase
Jonae´ and the kids
Family
January 5, 2022
Your extended family offers our deepest condolences and comfort during this time. We will continue to pray for comfort, peace and justice.
Donna Thomas
Family
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
January 1, 2022
You were a cool dude man. We were like bros coming up in foster care. Rest easy king