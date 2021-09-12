BUSH, Chelsea Francine, 29, of Henrico, received her angel wings September 3, 2021. She was born to Lori Bush of Henrico and Frank Ferguson Jr. of Lynchburg on December 4, 1991 in Lynchburg. It was that day that the world gained the kindest, gentlest soul.
Chelsea lived a life full of love, laughter and optimism. She loved watching anime with her two fur babies, Kovu and Steve, crafting and gaming. She loved her improv theater classes and spending Taco Tuesdays with family.
She graduated from JR Tucker in 2010 and attened Reynolds Community College. She loved talking to people and got to fulfill that love with a career in customer service at Performance Food Group, where she was a dedicated employee.
Throughout it all, Chelsea maintained her positive outlook on life and an infectious joy for the world around her. Her smile lit up every room and she never failed to make you laugh. She was vibrant and bubbly with style to match - Chelsea loved expressing herself through her hair and clothes, switching from pink to green to blue locks and seldom wearing dull hues.
Her kindness extended to everyone she met and her warmth was felt by everyone she talked to. She was the one you'd lose in a crowd because she'd made a new friend along the way - there were no strangers to Chelsea, only friends she hadn't met yet. It was impossible not to love her.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marva Williams; and grandfather, Frank Ferguson Sr.
Chelsea leaves behind many loved ones, her mother, Lori Bush; father, Frank Ferguson; maternal grandmother, Rita B. Bush; maternal grandfather, Reginald Bush Jr.; sister, Kristen Bush; two brothers, Andre Ferguson and Gabriel Morton; aunts and uncles, Adrienne and Charles Daniel, Tiffany and Kurtis Seward, Marissa Bush, Lorrie Ferguson, Amy Mosley and Lionel Mosley; great-aunts, Linda Barbee and Rosemary Bush; two nephews, Dominic Robinson and Kaiden Dabney; a host of devoted cousins, friends; one best friend, Robann Parsons; work colleagues who will all miss her immensely and two cats. She leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of many.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, September 13. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, September 14 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.