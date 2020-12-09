Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cherie M. Archer
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
ARCHER, Cherie M., 44, of Richmond, departed this life on December 5, 2020. She was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. She is survived by her mother, Florence Clark; father, Alvin Archer (China); grandmother, Lucy Baker; three sisters, Brandi Conway, Tracey Clark and Devonne Hill; brother, Alvin Archer III; three aunts, Frances Jones, Shelia Archer and Stacy Williams; seven uncles, Albert Archer, Junius (Gail), Jarvis (Ann), Carvis, Eugene (Debra), Ervin and Kelvin (Cynthia) Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sending Sincere Condolences to you Florence & the rest of your family & friends at this difficult time. Love, Bobbie
Barbara Flournoy Reaux
December 26, 2020
Absence from the body means you are present before the Lord. You have been made whole. You have a glorified body. No more sickness. Your eyes has been opened. You are going to be missed here among your family and friends. Rest Cherie in God´s loving arms.
Denise S. Mitchell
December 9, 2020
Dearest Cherie, Throughout the years, you and I shared many wonderful memories. Though words cannot express my sadness, I am delighted I had the pleasure of calling you my friend. The times we shared and the memories we created will always be remembered, and they will hold dear to my heart. Love Always.
Ramon Gardner
December 9, 2020
Rest in Power & Peace!
Leona Rhodes
December 8, 2020
It was a Honour & a pleasure to have met You. You had such a sweet sweet Spirit. May God Bless Your Soul. Rest in Power & Peace!
Leona Rhodes
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results