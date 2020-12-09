ARCHER, Cherie M., 44, of Richmond, departed this life on December 5, 2020. She was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. She is survived by her mother, Florence Clark; father, Alvin Archer (China); grandmother, Lucy Baker; three sisters, Brandi Conway, Tracey Clark and Devonne Hill; brother, Alvin Archer III; three aunts, Frances Jones, Shelia Archer and Stacy Williams; seven uncles, Albert Archer, Junius (Gail), Jarvis (Ann), Carvis, Eugene (Debra), Ervin and Kelvin (Cynthia) Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.