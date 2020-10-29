Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cheryl Lynn French
FRENCH, Cheryl Lynn, 59, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Cheri graduated from Haverling Central School in Bath, N.Y. in 1979 and from VCU in 1983. She worked for the Virginia State Attorney General and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Cheri loved history as well as to read. She is survived by her mother, Victoria Milton (Richard); brother, Robert M. French (Donna); sister, Laurale "Missy" Migliore; nieces, Bethany Migliore and Kristin Campbell; nephews, Bryan Migliore and Tyler French; great-nephews, Colton Campbell, Elijah Campbell and Lochlan Mcnett; and great-niece, Berkley Campbell. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. French. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be at inmemof.org/cheryl-french.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 29, 2020