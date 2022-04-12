Menu
Cheryl Hite Mitchell
1950 - 2022
MITCHELL, Cheryl Hite, age 71, of Sandy Hook, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cheryl was born on September 8, 1950, to the late Charles and Pauline Hite. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Terry Mitchell; son, Brett Mitchell; daughter, Scottye Heilman (Bryan); grandchildren, Campbell and Chelsea Mitchell and Gray and Liza Heilman; sisters, Peggy Plageman (Wayne) and Karen Searles (Ken); and brother, Chuck Hite (Lorrie); and sister-in-law, Sherry Beadles (David). Cheryl graduated from J.R. Tucker High School in 1968. She served as an Instructional Aide for Henrico County Schools for 26 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, MiMi, friend and teacher. Donations in memory of Cheryl can be made to Goochland County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the Mitchell family.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.
