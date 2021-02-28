Menu
Cheryl Ann Pavlovich
PAVLOVICH, Cheryl Ann, 65, of New Kent, Va., passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mike" Pavlovich; mother, Jane Gregory; father, Robert Parrish Sr.; sister, Rose Saunders; grandson, Brandon Wright; and her beloved dogs, Oscar, Heidi May and Iggy. She is survived by her daughters, Cheri Wright and Donna Williams (Eric Sr.); grandchildren, Brittney Wright, Erica Williams and Eric Williams Jr. (EJ); great-grandchild, Gunnar Wright; a host of nieces and nephews; siblings, Deborah Hawks (Tuna), Robert Parrish Jr. (Lori), Ronald Parrish (Jobert) and Deltroy Gregory (Maria); and devoted friends, Sandra Pavlovich and Dean Adkins. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the service to begin at 12 noon, with interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mar
1
Service
12:00p.m.
