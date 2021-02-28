WATSON, Cheryl Ann, 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Bluebird Road in Hague, Va., on February 23, 2021. She was a 1974 graduate of St. Gertrude High School in Richmond, Va. and a 1978 graduate of James Madison University, where she received her bachelor's in Social Services. Cheryl retired from Fairfax County Social Services after 30 years.
"Mimi," as she was affectionately known to her five children and 11 grandchildren, fought a valiant and courageous battle with a nonmalignant brain tumor.
Her warrior spirit and strong faith carried her on this long seven-month journey, a lesson for all those she loved to do what's necessary to get what you want.
Cheryl loved to be surrounded by family and friends, sitting on a beach and collecting sea shells, sea glass and sharks' teeth, paddle boarding, crocheting or knitting a blanket for a loved one to keep them warm, reading and was a master of word games.
She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, sweet smile and her welcoming heart and home.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Collins; mother, Phyllis Ann Ford McDonald; brother, Christopher Scott McDonald; and her son, Forrest Alan Watson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Lee Watson Sr.; sons, John Wesley Collins and Ronald L. Watson Jr.; daughters, Ashby Ann Collins, Julie M. Watson Peniche and Heather Obomsawin; brothers, John Branch McDonald and James Daniel McDonald; sisters, Kathryn Lee McDonald Conway, Melissa Cable McDonald Gallant and Susan V. Collins; five nephews, one niece, 11 grandchildren; and her father, Henry Clarence McDonald Jr.
A memorial service for Cheryl will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to StJude.org
or FeedMore.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.