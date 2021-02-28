Ron and family, We were very sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing. She was a great person that I loved. She was kind and caring and fun. We had great times when we went for our pedicures and lunches, of coarse we would sneak some shopping in!!! I will continue to pray for her although I know she is safe in God's arms now. Ron love and prayers for you.

Gail and Doug Kyzer March 9, 2021