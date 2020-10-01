WILLIAMS, Chester Kenny, of Silver Spring, Md., was born to the late Richard H. and Edith D. Williams on May 8, 1956. The Lord called him home September 18, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 North Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005 where a wake will be held Friday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Homegoing service (graveside) will be held Saturday, October 3, 12 noon at the Johnson Family Cemetery, 28419 Gregory Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Masks are required for viewing and graveside service. www.hwdabney.com